Live: Snow touches down in Lorain, Mansfield and Wooster as winter gets underway in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Shake the dust off those scarves and heavy coats, because winter has officially returned to Northeast Ohio.
We may not see temps in the 60s again for a few months, and the lows are expected to dip into the 30s several times over the next 10 days.
Oh, and snow touched down in Lorain, Mansfield and Wooster tonight, according to the National Weather Service.
Plus, more snow and sleet is expected in the region on Saturday, but the good news is: there will be little to no accumulation on the ground.
