Summit County man sentenced to life in prison for killing man during robbery

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison for murdering a man in June of 2018.
Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Alison McCarty sentenced Kennae Baker, of Akron, Friday.
Baker shot and killed D’Andre Pete, 25, on June 13, 2018.
Baker went to the Akron apartment of Pete and his girlfriend, Jenna Smith, 24, and tried to rob them.
He fired a shot at Pete, which struck the glass coffee table next to Smith.
As Smith ran out of the apartment, Baker then shot Pete in the chest.
A jury convicted Baker of murder and felonious assault on May 20.
Baker is eligible for parole after serving 19 years of his sentence.
