Tensions run high over CMSD’s school closing proposal

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Feelings are still strong against the move to merge some schools and close others, two days after a neighborhood meeting at Collinwood High School
The Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) has too many big school buildings for a dwindling student population.
It’s a controversial move to close four K-8 schools and merge several others. People don’t want to let go of their legacy nor their neighborhood schools. Kimbriellaa Johnson is among them.
"What’s the point of closing it down? They say the point is they’re not getting enough students there, it’s an older building and they want to merge it with Glenville High School. “If that’s the whole point then they should not merge it, just remodel, rebuilding it or redesign it for a better energized community,” Johnson said.
As good as that sounds, that’s not going to solve the problem of too few students and too many buildings. The district told me today that even if all the students that have left CMSD schools, including charter and private students, there still would be an excess of seats. Many of the buildings that are a part of the system now were built when the city had far more people with kids living in Cleveland.
The combined 600-plus students at Collinwood and Martin Luther King, Jr. will be joining the 300 or so already at Glenville to make one high school.
CMSD CEO Eric Gordon says there may be room for change.
“We are listening. I personally am listening and in the K-8 recommendations we did chose not to implement some of the ones we had originally proposed because of what we’ve heard in the community.”
