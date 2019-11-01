Thousands of Northeast Ohio residents still without power after strong overnight winds

By Alan Rodges | November 1, 2019 at 5:54 AM EDT - Updated November 1 at 6:32 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thousands of customers still without power after Thursday winds ripped through Northeast Ohio.

Here’s the county-by-county breakdown, according to FirstEnergy:

Ashland: 110

Ashtabula: 4,087

Cuyahoga: 1,980

Geauga: 72

Lake: 1,005

Lorain: 159

Mahoning: 108

Medina: 5

Portage: 458

Richland: 86

Stark: 49

Summit: 110

Trumbull:198

The wind caused some damage overnight. There were some topples trees, and electrical lines were down.

There has been some wind damage to the Cleveland State University campus that crews are currently trying to fix.

