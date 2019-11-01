Thousands of Northeast Ohio residents still without power after strong overnight winds

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thousands of customers still without power after Thursday winds ripped through Northeast Ohio.
Here’s the county-by-county breakdown, according to FirstEnergy:
Ashland: 110
Ashtabula: 4,087
Cuyahoga: 1,980
Geauga: 72
Lake: 1,005
Lorain: 159
Mahoning: 108
Medina: 5
Portage: 458
Richland: 86
Stark: 49
Summit: 110
Trumbull:198
The wind caused some damage overnight. There were some topples trees, and electrical lines were down.
There has been some wind damage to the Cleveland State University campus that crews are currently trying to fix.
