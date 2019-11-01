Triple shooting on Durkee Road in Cleveland leave 2 dead, city reaches 100 murders

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland has reached the ominous 100 murder mark.
A shooting on Thursday left two men dead.
During the latest shootings, three males were hit several times. Only one of them is still alive.
The latest murders on Durkee Road are taking their toll, causing heartbreak and fear.
“There were 6 to 7 gunshots inside the house,” 19 News learned.
Who shot three males and why?
One of those killed was 16-year-old Jason Jaylin Mitchell.
He and two others were shot multiple times inside an abandoned house on Durkee Avenue around 5 p.m. Thursday.
Mitchell was pronounced dead at University Hospitals.
Another male died on scene and the third one was taken to Metro Health Medical Center to be treated for his gunshot wounds.
Melissa Smith heard about the triple shooting on the street she used to live on. She drove down to Durkee to see if she knew any of the victims, unfortunately, she did.
“Two of the little boys I know personally. One of the boys helped me move into my house,” Smith told 19 News.
Smith no longer lives on Durkee Road.
“What I think about it? It’s despicable and the fact that it’s happening in our neighborhood. What I think is they need to tear these abandoned houses down because they won’t have anywhere to hang out at,” Smith said.
“I sat on my front porch and I watched the coroner come. It was horrendous," a resident told 19 News. “It’s out of hand, out of control. They need to do something. This a little too close to home. I’m afraid to come out at night even-though I have security lights.”
She’s getting ready to move after only being in her house a year.
“It makes me upset cause I couldn’t sleep last night cause every little noise I heard. Was somebody trying to break in. I can’t do this anymore. It’s robs you of your sense of security... yes, it does.”
