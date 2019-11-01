Wadsworth police to help veteran by participating in third-annual ‘No Shave November’ campaign

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Wadsworth Police Department will participate in its third-annual “No Shave November” campaign for 2019. All funds that are raised will go to 35-year-old Wadsworth resident, and military veteran Austin Lupercio, who was diagnosed with a rare aggressive brain cancer.
He was given only one percent chance of survival in 2018.
Lupercio served five years in the army, and completed two tours: One in Korea, and the second in Operation Iraqi Freedom from 2006-2008.
He was stationed in Fort Drum, NY, as part of the 10th Mountain Division, and retired at the rank of Sergeant.
He married his wife, Amanda, and began living in Wadsworth after his service.
Both planned to start a family, but they unfortunately lost their twin boys: Declan and Kody Lupercio in Dec. 2016. They tried again the following year, but they lost their unborn child on Easter 2018.
In Nov. 2018, Austin was diagnosed with Giloblastoma, which is a rare and aggressive brain cancer. He has been undergoing intensive chemotherapy and radiation.
The Wadsworth Police Department will also participate in “No Shave November” in Dec. as well. The city of Wadsworth - City Hall administration has authorized Wadsworth Police Department employees to participate.
Each employee must pay $30 to participate per month, with every dollar going toward their campaign recipient.
Each female employee will wear a a cancer awareness emblem on their uniform.
The Wadsworth FOP Lodge 45 will contribute financially as well.
The Wadsworth FOP Lodge 45 will also take donations from community members, please be sure to have the memo line as “No Shave November.”
Donations can be mailed, or delivered to Wadsworth City Hall, 120 Maple Street, Wadsworth, OH 44281. Please address as ‘Police,’ or ‘Joe Rose.’
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.