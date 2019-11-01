Wind-driven seiche causes water levels to rise more than 10 feet in eastern portion of Lake Erie

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thursday night’s high winds caused a Lake Erie seiche, a drastic difference in water levels, between Toledo and Buffalo.
A seiche occurs when strong winds and pressure changes shift water from one end of the lake to the other, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. They are common in Lake Erie when winds blow towards the northeast from the southwest.
Lake Erie water levels in Buffalo increased more than 10 feet during Thursday night’s seiche.
“A seiche is exactly the same as storm surge except the surface water oscillates by sloshing between opposing shores within the lake basin, decreasing in height with each rocking back and forth until it reaches equilibrium,” 19 First Alert Meteorologist Jon Loufman previously described.
The high water led to flooding and road closures in the Buffalo area.
Winds will subside on Friday, according to the 19 First Alert meteorologists.
