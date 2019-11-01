Woman seen on camera putting cats in trash cans claims it’s not what it appears

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A woman caught on camera outside an animal hospital appearing to put animals in a garbage can told 19 News, “it’s not what you think.”
She said she rescued those cats minutes before and was on a mission to find them a safe place to stay.
The woman, who did not want to give her name, contacted 19 News saying she was told the garbage cans were pet containers.
The manager said there’s no such thing here.
The woman, who didn’t want to be identified, said she went to the front desk of Great Lakes Veterinary Specialists asking them to take seven stray cats and kittens on Wednesday night.
The hospital has confirmed that all along.
The woman said an employee told her, “We can’t legally take them.”
From there, the stories diverge.
Continuing to speak about the employee, the woman said, “She said, do not tell anyone that I told you this. There are pet containers on the side of the building.” The woman went on to say, “I didn’t find any containers, but I did find what was four or five what looked like trash containers, but when I opened them they were fairly clean.”
The woman claimed she took the hospital employee’s advice.
She left the cats and drove off. Shortly after, she said she followed up with a call. “I said I didn’t see the pet containers, but they’re in by your door by the containers.”
19 News went back inside the vet to ask if a manager could comment. The woman followed us inside and we introduced her to the manager. Once the woman explained her story, she left the room.
The manager, Brandi Luzader, answered some of our questions.
We asked if there were any animal or pet containers.
Luzder told 19 News, “No. We do not have them, and I know that shelters they don’t have like drop boxes or containers outside to put animals in. We do not want animals dropped off outside of our facility outside or any other facilities.”
19 News asked, “Will this be investigated further?”
“I’m happy to talk to the individual more and do anything on our end and hospital wide so that we can prevent this from happening.” Luzader said,
The seven cats need permanent homes. If you’re interested, you can call 216-978-1200.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.