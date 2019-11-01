30 years later, community searches for answers in Amy Mihaljevic murder case

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Decades later, people who grew up in Bay Village and neighboring West side suburbs haven’t forgotten 10-year-old Amy Mihaljevic’s unsolved murder.
It has now been 30 years since Mihaljevic went missing from a Bay Village shopping center in broad daylight.
She was later found dead miles away in a field in Ashland County.
19 News spoke with local women now in their 40s and 50s with grown children of their own who can’t believe the case still hasn’t been solved.
Julie and Diane were in their 20s when Mihaljevic went missing in Bay Village in October of 1989.
These women hope to shine a light on any new evidence out there.
They started by highlighting her story in their book club.
“I remember it being on the 6 p.m. news and it was really shocking because it was so close to home,” Julie said.
“It's so very sad. Everything about this case is so sad,” Diane said.
They read "Amy: My Search for Her Killer" by local investigative journalist and author James Renner.
19 News spoke to Renner, who has covered this case for years.
“I thought, well after all that time, surely police have to know who did this, they just don’t have enough evidence to bring him in,” Renner said.
We’ll have more on how the community continues to search for answers tonight at 11 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.