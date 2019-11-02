Brogdon scores 25 points, Pacers beat Cavaliers 102-95

Cavaliers: Matthew Dellavedova, who played an average of 18 minutes in the first four games, was listed as out for personal reasons. ... Earlier Friday, the team announced that general manager Koby Altman signed a "long-term" contract extension. Coach John Beilein reacted by expressing his hope for "a really strong partnership, that we've got each other's backs all the time, that when we have disagreements we know that it's healthy."