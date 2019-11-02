Cleveland Cooks: Ironwood’s gastropub cooking creates ultimate fried bologna sandwich

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) -
Ironwood Café Recipes
Paprika Leek Aioli
4 cups blended oil
1/4 cup white wine vinegar
3 raw garlic cloves
3 roasted garlic cloves
6 egg yolks
1 tbsp dijon mustard
2 leeks, cleaned and saute
2-3 tbsp of Hungarian paprika
Blend together vinegar, garlic, yolks, and dijon mustard.
In robot coupe slowly add in the oil until it reaches mayo consistency.
Fold in cooked leeks and paprika.
Spicy Pickles
4 cucumbers, thinly sliced
2 qts apple cider vinegar
2 cups water
2 cups sugar
1 cup salt
2 limes, cut in half
2 fresno chilis, cut in half
Place vinegar, sugar, water, salt, limes, and fresno chilis in a pot.
Dissolve salt and sugar.
Bring to a boil.
Turn off heat and add cucumbers.
Let cool completely.
Store in refrigerator for at least 24 hours before use.
