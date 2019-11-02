12 fire departments called to help extinguish flames engulfing house in Munson Township

MUNSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Chardon Fire Department said theirs was one of the 12 fire departments called to help put out the flames that engulfed a house in Munson Township on Friday.
The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office said the fire broke out around 8:15 p.m. at 10700 Cedar Road.
According to the Munson Township Fire Department, the family was not home at the time of the fire.
However, the Munson Township Fire Chief said the family’s two dogs perished in the fire.
Lt. John Hiscox of the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office said the Fire Investigation Unit responded to the scene to determine the cause, which is still unknown at this time.
