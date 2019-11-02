First responders, residents honor firefighter who died helping crash victims

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders and residents gathered at the Chambers Funeral home to pay respects to firefighter and paramedic Brett Wilson.
Wilson was electrocuted early Saturday morning, Oct. 12 coming to the aid of a driver that struck a utility pole. The incident is still under investigation.
Madison Donnellan said she grew up with Wilson, and said he was friendly to everyone.
“He lit up the room, he always made everyone laugh,” Donnellan said. “He would be very proud seeing all this.”
Before the services began, firetrucks from Westlake and North Olmsted parked on the corner of Lorain and Stearn roads and raised a massive American flag.
The Columbia Township Fire Department also encouraged residents to come and wait by the sidewalk for the procession to pass by. “Let’s send Brett off as the hero he is and was,” the statement read.
Some of the civilians in attendance included Zakarie Baldwin from Brooklyn, Ohio.
“I support all local law enforcement,” Baldwin said. “I didn’t know him personally but it’s still nice to come out and support him, his family, all his fellow firemen and everyone else that’s a first responder.”
After the 10:30 a.m. services concluded, a firetruck carrying Wilson’s casket led a procession that included other trucks, police cruisers, and other vehicles of loved ones. As they headed to Royalton Road Cemetery in Columbia Station.
While the ceremony was respectful and honorable, Kathy Kuack, another resident, hopes funerals like these will be less frequent in the future.
“With the other policeman killed on I-90, I stood here in the same place for his memorial service. It’s getting to be too often, unfortunately” she explained.
