Ford pledges $900 million and 1,500 new jobs to Avon Lake assembly plant

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Ford is taking a huge step in supporting its UAW workforce and the Avon Lake community at large, following a contentious, weeks-long strike between the auto union and GM.
The auto giant plans to invest $900 million and add 1,500 jobs to its Ford Ohio Assembly Plant, according to Avon Lake Mayor Greg Zilka.
“We are pleased that Ford, the State of Ohio, Team NEO, the UAW and the City of Avon Lake have built such a positive working relationship,” Zilka said in a prepared statement.
Under the new UAW agreement, the plant will add another vehicle to its manufacturing roster by 2023, which the new workers will help build.
Right now, the assembly plant makes F-650/750 Medium Duty Trucks, F-350/450/550 Super Duty Chassis Cabs, E-Series Cutaways and stripped chassis.
About 1,740 employees work at the plant, and roughly 1,600 are hourly employees.
“As a city, we try to find ways to support all of our businesses, and hope that our support can facilitate growth,” Avon Lake Economic Development Director Ted Esborn said in a prepared statement. “But today’s news from Ford and the UAW is tremendous good fortune for the City. We are fortunate and grateful.”
Ford also plans to add $150 million in upgrades to its Cleveland Engine Plant in Brook Park.
