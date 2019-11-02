Insurance claims related to Solon road construction project are denied

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - More than 50 drivers filed claims with Westfield Insurance, the insurance carrier for Chagrin Valley Paving, claiming their cars were damaged after driving through a construction zone in Solon.
All 50 claims have been denied.
The construction project involves widening the intersection at Routes 91 and 43, and the repaving of 91 north of 43 to 422.
Solon Mayor Edward Kraus has heard the complaints from drivers since the project started most of them concerning alleged steep ramps between levels of pavement that drivers say caused their cars to bottom out.
The mayor is concerned that Westfield Insurance conducted only what he called a “cursory review” of the claims, stating that Westfield never spoke with city inspectors or the city’s construction director before denying the claims.
“They need to take a hard look, they need to investigate it and talk to our people, people that were on the road,” Kraus said.
Jeff Moore of Solon is one of the many who filed claims, he says, after he hit an area of pavement that caused his Dodge Intrepid to bottom out.
“It immediately ripped the bottom of my engine, which was the oil pan, severed the frame as well, immediately the engine light came on and basically the engine seized,” Moore said.
Moore’s mechanic told him he needed a new engine and his frustration only grew once he found out that Westfield had denied his claim.
The mayor is asking the insurance company to take another, more detailed, look at the claims.
“There are legitimate claims in there that need to be paid so I think they need to do the right thing, not just the thing that’s good for their pocketbook,” Kraus said.
We made multiple attempts to contact Westfield Insurance but as of this publishing date, they had not responded.
