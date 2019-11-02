5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns look to stop a 3-game losing streak Sunday in Denver, and we’ve got you covered on Tailgate 19 Sunday at 11 a.m.
Host Tony Zarrella welcomes Bob Golic, Josh Cribbs and Reggie Langhorne live in studio to discuss:
* Who’s under the most pressure for the Browns?
* How Cleveland should attack Denver QB Brandon Allen, who’s making his first NFL start in relief of the injured Joe Flacco
* Why isn’t Odell Beckham Jr a bigger part of the offense?
* Was Baker Mayfield justified when he angrily walked out of his Wednesday press conference?
* Why the team continues to struggle with penalties and what coach Freddie Kitchens is saying about it
The Browns (2-5) did win in Denver a year ago, beating the Broncos 17-16 on Dec. 15, 2018.
