Say it ain’t snow! Chance of rain, snow mix as early as tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Lake, Geauga and inland Ashtabula counties from 8 PM until noon tomorrow for up to 3 to 5 inches of snow.
As clouds increase today, so will the chance of rain - mainly east as temperatures top in the mid 40s.
Tonight will include a rain/snow mix with brisk west winds.
Lake effect snow will develop across the primary Snowbelt areas of far NE Ohio into NW Pennsylvania Saturday evening through Sunday morning.
Generally, three to five inches are expected for the inland areas of NE Ohio’s usual higher elevations tonight as temperatures retreat into the lower 30s.
Sunday starts with a risk of snow east and breezy southwest winds for all.
Otherwise, we’ll see more clouds than sun and highs recovering only into the low to mid 40s.
Clouds will be the rule on Monday as temperatures move up to the low and mid 50s.
Our next risk of rain arrives on Tuesday.
Temperatures head for the bottom of the thermometer by the end of the week with Friday’s highs only in the 30s.
