Carroll County farmer forced to euthanize multiple cows that suffered severe mutilation at the hands of an unknown suspect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said deputies have been working on a case of cattle being mutilated in the Mace Road area of Carroll County for the past two months.
According to the sheriff’s office, three cows had to be euthanized due to the severity of their injuries from the mutilation.
Now, the sheriff’s office said the owner of the cattle is offering a cash reward to anyone that comes forward with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s).
Anyone that has such information is urged to call Deputy Barker at (330) 627-2141 opt 0 for dispatch.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.