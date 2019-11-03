Cleveland Browns off to a slow start as they seek redemption against the Denver Broncos on CBS

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns are on the road again after coming off of last week’s ugly loss against the undefeated defending Super Bowl Champions in Foxboro.
After their third straight loss, one may have expect Baker Mayfield to be asked some tough questions.
However, no one may have expected the Browns starting quarterback to abruptly walk away from Wednesday’s Q & A session after being asked “the dumbest question you could ask” by Tony Grossi, a Browns and NFL analyst for TheLandOnDemand.com, 850 ESPN Cleveland & Fox Sports Ohio.
Hopefully, the next post game interview session will have a more celebratory tone for the Dawg Pound.
Based just off of season records alone, the 2-5 Browns may be on a more even playing field this week as they face the 2-6 Broncos in Denver.
Plus, the Denver Broncos announced on Monday that their starting quarterback will not play against the Cleveland Browns as he deals with a herniated disc in his neck.
Taking his place is backup quarterback Brandon Allen, a 2016 sixth-round NFL Draft pick who has never played in an NFL game.
Unlike last week’s wet weather, the skies are clear and sunny at Empower Field at Mile High.
However, the Broncos rained on the Browns’ parade in the first quarter by not only putting points on the board first with just over 6 minutes left, but also by keeping them scoreless going into the second quarter.
