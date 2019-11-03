Driver ‘under the influence’ crashes into utility pole, trapped until power could be turned off

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single vehicle accident that happened in the 2400 block of Shepler Church Avenue, SW.
Sarah M. Randolph was charged with failure to control and operating a vehicle under the influence after colliding with a telephone pole at 2:09 a.m.
Deputies responding to the accident found Randolph’s 2005 Chevy Colorado had hit a utility pole and had to call the Canton Township fire department and the American Electric Power Company to turn off the power before she could be removed from the vehicle.
Randolph suffered non-life threatening injuries
Shepler Church Avenue is expected to be closed for most of the day, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at (330) 430-3800.
