Hundreds pay tribute to 22-year-old Conneaut soldier killed in training accident

CONNEAUT, Ohio (WOIO) - Sgt. Thomas Cole Walker was laid to rest in his hometown of Conneaut on Saturday.
Walker, 22, and two other soldiers were killed at Fort Stewart in Georgia on Oct. 20 when their armored vehicle fell from a bridge and rolled over.
During his career, he received the Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Medal, the Korean Defense Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, the Sharpshooter qualification badge and will now receive the Army Commendation Medal.
Family members said Walker was “passionate, selfless, and had an infectious smile everyone loved”.
On Saturday, hundreds packed New Leaf United Methodist Church to pay tribute, and left with memories of Walker and the lives he touched in his 22 years.
Walker and his wife, Taylor, were married less than six months before his sudden passing.
Not only does he leave her behind, but also the plans that will remain unfulfilled.
“Cole and I had very big plans for our future Elliott Walker,” Taylor said.
The official good-byes started on Thursday night as the community lined the streets of Conneaut for the former football player that graduated from Conneaut High School in 2016.
Houses were lit in his honor as the procession brought his body home.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.