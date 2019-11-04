Arrest warrant issued for Ohio Uber driver accused of raping female passenger

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Ohio are trying to track down an Uber driver who allegedly took advantage and a female passenger and sexually assaulted her.
An arrest warrant was issued by Columbus police and the Franklin COunty Prosecutor’s Office for 28-year-old Abdirizak Abdullahi Aden.
Investigators said officers responded to a Columbus-area apartment complex just before 1 a.m. on April 7 for reports of a rape.
The 24-year-old victim told police that she was out for the evening and was picked up by Aden when she call an Uber to get home.
“This Uber driver picked up his 24-year-old customer in the early morning hours, pulled off and stopped the vehicle in an unknown location, and raped his passenger in the back seat,” Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien said.
Another ride-hailing driver actually witnessed Aden pull the crying victim from the backseat of his car and immediately drive away from the drop off spot, according to the prosecutor.
"This man knew she was alone and vulnerable,” O’Brien added.
Aden was indicted on one count of rape, but is not in custody as of Monday morning.
Anybody with information about Aden’s location should call 911 immediately.
