Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt is eligible to return from 8-game suspension on Sunday

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Kareem Hunt could take the field for the first time in a Cleveland Browns uniform for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.
The Willoughby native is eligible to return from an eight-game suspension that was enforced as a result of his involvement in several physical altercations last year.
The NFL handed out the suspension after a video surfaced showing Hunt in a February 2018 altercation with a female in a Metropolitan at the 9 hallway in downtown Cleveland.
Hunt was seen shoving the female, who then strikes him back in the face. He then appears to make his way over to the woman after she was knocked to the ground during a separate confrontation and kicks her.
He was cut by his former team, the Kansas City Chiefs, in November 2018.
Hunt was never criminally charged in connection to the incident.
It was also alleged that Hunt was involved in an altercation at a Put-In-Bay resort, according to the Browns organization.
The Cleveland Browns signed Hunt in February after he “committed to take advantage of available resources” to help him mature as a person.
Head coach Freddie Kitchens will have to find a way to incorporate Hunt into an already deep backfield consisting of Nick Chubb and Dontrell Hilliard.
Through eight games, Chubb tallied eight rushing scores while Hilliard has two touchdowns.
Hunt led the league with rushing yards in 2017 with 1,327.
“Kareem is a good football player, and we are going to have a plan for him,” Kitchens said. “It is always good to have those guys.”
Hunt’s first game for the 2-6 Browns is scheduled for Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium against the 6-2 Bills.
