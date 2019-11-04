Trial continues for Cleveland men accused of killing 3 people in 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A witness took the stand Tuesday in the trial against two Cleveland man accused of killing three people on the city’s West side in 2019.

Cleveland police said Kielonte Harris, 28, and Deandre Harris, 33, shot and killed one man and two women in the 7800 block of Lorain Ave. around 5 a.m. on Nov. 2, 2019.

Kielonte Harris ((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

April Lynn Magana, 36, died inside the home.

April Lynn Magana ((Source: Facebook))

Joseph Eujean-Clyton Meeks III, 31, was found dead outside the home.

Muriel Nicole Tursivio, 26, died at MetroHealth Medical Center.

Police said Kielonte fled after the shooting, but was arrested later that afternoon by the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force at a home near the 9600 block of Sandusky Ave. in Cleveland.

Deandre was arrested several weeks later.

Deandre Harris ((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Kielonte could face the death penalty if convicted.