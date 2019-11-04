2 Strong 4 Bullies
Judge drops murder charge against Cleveland man accused of killing 3 people

By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Murder charges were dropped Thursday morning for one of two men on trial for killing three people on Cleveland’s West Side in 2019.

The jury trial for Kielonte Harris and Deandre Harris began Oct. 19 in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Steven Gall.

Cleveland police said Kielonte, 28, and Deandre, 33, shot and killed one man and two women at a home in the 7800 block of Lorain Ave. around 5 a.m. on Nov. 2, 2019.

Cleveland police said shots were fired after an argument at the party.

On Thursday morning, Judge Gall dropped all charges against Deandre, except having weapons under disability.

Judge Gall also decided Kielonte would no longer face the death penalty if convicted.

On Thursday afternoon, the jury will begin to deliberate Kielonte’s fate.

The victims were identified as April Lynn Magana, 36, Joseph Eujean-Clyton Meeks III, 31, and Muriel Nicole Tursivio, 26.

