Cleveland man convicted of killing 3 people in 2019

By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man was convicted Friday of killing three people on Cleveland’s West Side in 2019.

Kielonte Harris, 28, will be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Steven Gall on Nov. 16.

Kielonte Harris
Kielonte Harris((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Harris shot and killed one man and two women at a home in the 7800 block of Lorain Ave. around 5 a.m. on Nov. 2, 2019.

Cleveland police said shots were fired after an argument at the party.

A second man, Deandre Harris, 33, was also charged in connection with the murders; however, last week Judge Gall dismissed all charges against him except having weapons under disability due to lack of evidence against him.

Deandre Harris
Deandre Harris((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

The victims were identified as April Lynn Magana, 36, Joseph Eujean-Clinton Meeks III, 31, and Muriel Nicole Tursivio, 26.

April Lynn Magana
April Lynn Magana ((Source: Facebook))

