Man sentenced for killing 3 people during 2019 argument in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County judge sentenced a man who was convicted of killing three people during a party on Cleveland’s West side in 2019.

Court records show that 28-year-old Kielonte Harris was previously found guilty on:

6 counts of aggravated murder

3 counts of murder

1 count of aggravated burglary

1 count of aggravated robbery

1 count of kidnaping

3 counts of felonious assault

2 counts of having weapons under disability

According to investigators, Harris fatally shot and killed 36-year-old April Lynn Magana, 31-year-old Joseph Eujean-Clinton Meeks III, and 26-year-old Nicole Tursivo at a home in the 7800 block of Lorain Ave. around 5 a.m. on Nov. 2, 2019.

This story will be updated.