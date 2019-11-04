2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man sentenced for killing 3 people during 2019 argument in Cleveland

By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County judge sentenced a man who was convicted of killing three people during a party on Cleveland’s West side in 2019.

Court records show that 28-year-old Kielonte Harris was previously found guilty on:

  • 6 counts of aggravated murder
  • 3 counts of murder
  • 1 count of aggravated burglary
  • 1 count of aggravated robbery
  • 1 count of kidnaping
  • 3 counts of felonious assault
  • 2 counts of having weapons under disability

According to investigators, Harris fatally shot and killed 36-year-old April Lynn Magana, 31-year-old Joseph Eujean-Clinton Meeks III, and 26-year-old Nicole Tursivo at a home in the 7800 block of Lorain Ave. around 5 a.m. on Nov. 2, 2019.

This story will be updated.

