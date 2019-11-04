Cleveland man pleads not guilty to weekend triple murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old Cleveland man has pleaded not guilty to Saturday’s triple murder on the city’s west side.
Cleveland police said Kielonte Harris shot and killed two women and a man at 7802 Lorain around 5 a.m. on Nov. 2.
April Lynn Magana, 36, died inside the home.
Joseph Eujean-Clyton Meeks III, 31, was found dead outside the home.
Muriel Nicole Tursivio, 26, died at MetroHealth Medical Center.
Police said Harris fled after the shooting, but was arrested later that afternoon by the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force at a home near the 9600 block of Sandusky Avenue in Cleveland.
Harris is being held on a $1.5 million bond.
