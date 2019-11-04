Commuter Cast: Detroit road closed due to movie filming on Cleveland’s West side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Here’s a look at what you can expect on your drive to work this morning.
The City of Cleveland Mayor’s Office of Communications announced the following road closures and detours:
The following road closure is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 4 between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m.
- Detroit Avenue between West 65th Street and West 70th Street
See below for vehicular traffic detours:
- Traveling from the west: head south on West 74th Street to Franklin Boulevard, Franklin Boulevard to West 65th Street , north to Detroit Avenue
- Traveling from the east: head south on West 65th to Franklin Boulevard, Franklin Boulevard to West 74th Street, north to Detroit Avenue
The following road closure is scheduled from Monday Nov. 4 through Wednesday, Nov.6 between the times of 9 a.m. and 10 p.m.:
- Broadway Avenue between McBride Avenue and East 55th Street
Parking may be unavailable on the following streets:
- Broadway Avenue (both sides) between Barkwill Court and East 55th Street (for photography)
- Barkwill Avenue (both sides) between Doloff Road and Broadway Avenue (for equipment truck parking)
See below for vehicular detours:
- Vehicles can be rerouted via McBride Avenue to Doloff Road to East 55th Street and back to Broadway Avenue.
See below for RTA bus reroutes:
- Buses that travel on Broadway Avenue between McBride Avenue and East 55th Street will be rerouted via McBride Avenue to Doloff Road to East 55th Street and back to Broadway Avenue during filming days from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
