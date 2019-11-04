Head coach Freddie Kitchens to speak after another disappointing Browns loss

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens is expected to speak Monday after another disappointing Browns loss, this time to the Denver Broncos and a quarterback making his debut in the NFL.
The Cleveland Browns announced Kitchens will be available to speak at 1:30 p.m. Select players will also speak following Sunday’s 19-24 loss in Denver.
After Sunday’s game, several sports analysts took to Twitter to vent their frustration and speculate on the first-year head coach’s potential firing.
The Browns host the 6-2 Buffalo Bills on Sunday in Cleveland.
This story will be updated.
