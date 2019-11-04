Head coach Freddie Kitchens to speak after another disappointing Browns loss

Head coach Freddie Kitchens to speak after another disappointing Browns loss
Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens speaks after an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Denver. The Broncos won 24-19. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (Source: David Zalubowski)
By Chris Anderson | November 4, 2019 at 11:33 AM EST - Updated November 4 at 11:33 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens is expected to speak Monday after another disappointing Browns loss, this time to the Denver Broncos and a quarterback making his debut in the NFL.

The Cleveland Browns announced Kitchens will be available to speak at 1:30 p.m. Select players will also speak following Sunday’s 19-24 loss in Denver.

After Sunday’s game, several sports analysts took to Twitter to vent their frustration and speculate on the first-year head coach’s potential firing.

The Browns host the 6-2 Buffalo Bills on Sunday in Cleveland.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.