Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor, catcher Roberto Perez win Gold Glove Awards

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Indians superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor has won his second Rawlings Gold Glove award. Indians catcher Roberto Perez has won his first Gold Glove award. It was announced Sunday.
Per Baseball Reference, Lindor finished with a .970 league fielding percentage. He also turned 68 double plays during the 2019 season.
Per Baseball Reference, Perez finished with a .994 league fielding percentage. He also had zero passed balls during the 2019 season.
Lindor has been a finalist four times in his career. He has won two out of those four.
Lindor won the 2016 Rawlings Gold Glove, and also the 2016 Rawlings Platinum Award.
