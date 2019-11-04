Inmate claims Cuyahoga County corrections officer assaulted him while trying to pray (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former inmate at the Cuyahoga County Jail filed a lawsuit claiming that a corrections officer retaliated with assault for allegedly reporting misconduct.
Corrections officer Christopher Perdue is named in the lawsuit filed by Tyrone Hipps.
According to the civil legal filings with the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas, Perdue attacked Hipps while he was trying to pray.
A portion of the November 2018 incident, which was caught on the jail’s surveillance system, was triggered because inhumane conditions and criminal conduct were reported to the U.S. Marshals Service during a facility review, Hipps claimed in the lawsuit.
Hipps alleged in the lawsuit that Perdue put him in a headlock and dragged him across the jail, even though he claimed to have eventually complied to the corrections officer’s demands to move to a different location to pray.
Following the assault, Hipps claims in the lawsuit that Perdue falsified jail records and alleged that the inmate actually assaulted him. Surveillance cameras “did not capture” Perdue’s description of events, according to Hipps’ attorney.
Ashlie Case Sletvold, with Chandra Law Firm, is representing Hipps.
When looking at the surveillance video of the altercation, Sletvold says something is missing.
“A chunk of human movement at the most crucial point right at the beginning of when the attack starts,” said Sletvold. "Show us. Let us hear the exchange. There’s no excuse for the county to allow corrections officers to get away with not preserving what actually happened. They’re failing to produce public record.”
Chandra Law Firm has taken on four cases involving former inmates since July. Most recently, a lawsuit filed on behalf of Glenn Mayer Jr., a disabled inmate who says he was attacked by a corrections officer while receiving his medication.
Another one shows a woman being pepper sprayed while confined to a wheelchair.
“There’s no excuse to have gotten things to this level. There are 88 counties in Ohio that operate jails and no one else is looking at a crucible of misery like this,” said Sletvold.
