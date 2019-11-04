Man indicted for shooting at Homeland Security agents in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Federal Grand Jury has indicted a 34-year-old man for shooting at Homeland Security agents at a home on the city’s west side.
Reuben Rankin allegedly fired multiple shots at agents who were executing a search warrant at a home on Dove Avenue on Oct. 30.
According to the criminal complaint, Rankin fired the shots from a Mercedez-Benz.
A Homeland Security agent returned fire and Rankin allegedly exited the car and was taken into custody.
Agents said a .45 caliber handgun and six spent shell casings were recovered from the vehicle.
Rankin was indicted on the charges of assault on a federal officer, being a felon in possession with a firearm and one count of use of a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.