Mother who blames son’s death on addiction to drugs inspires others at 4th annual Recovery Walk and Rally

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Four years ago, the story of Michael Brennan rocked Northeast Ohio.
After months battling with addiction, police said the 31-year-old man robbed a Papa John’s for $89.
That led to a high speed police chase where Michael crashed on I-480 in a matter of seconds.
Police said out of the 70 shots fired, Michael’s body was fatally riddled with 28 of them.
His family links his death to his fight with addiction to opioids and heroin.
On Sunday, dozens joined Michael’s mom in Garfield Heights for the 4th annual Recovery Walk and Rally.
The event raise awareness about addiction and celebrates the process of recovery of our friends and neighbors.
It’s never too late to seek help, and in the words of Michael’s mother, “If the needle doesn’t get you, the bullet will.”
