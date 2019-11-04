Northeast Ohio communities release fall leaf collection schedules

By Chris Anderson | November 4, 2019 at 10:44 AM EST - Updated November 4 at 11:40 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As autumn leaves continue to pile up, Northeast Ohio cities are beginning their scheduled curbside pickup.

AKRON

  • Ward 3 - Nov. 4
  • Ward 5 - Nov. 6
  • Ward 10 - Nov. 8
  • Ward 9 - Nov. 14
  • Ward 2 - Nov. 18
  • Ward 1 - Nov. 21
  • Ward 8 - Nov. 25
  • Ward 4 - Dec. 3
  • Ward 6 - Dec. 7
  • Ward 7 - Dec. 11

CLEVELAND

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS

  • Leaf pickup is intended to take place the day following residents’ regularly scheduled trash collection through Dec. 6.

CUYAHOGA FALLS

EUCLID

  • Leaf collection started on Nov. 4 in neighborhoods north of Lakeshore Boulevard.

HUDSON

LAKEWOOD

MANSFIELD

  • City crews will make a single pass by neighborhood residences beginning Nov. 4, depending on which zone residents live in. Leaves can also be dropped at Sterkel Park and the Mansfield Service Complex.

SHAKER HEIGHTS

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS

  • Leaf collection started on Nov. 4.

WILLARD

  • Leaves will be collected daily, unless an emergency requires crews to be elsewhere.

This story will updated as more communities release their times for leaf collections.

