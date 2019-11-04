Northeast Ohio communities release fall leaf collection schedules

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As autumn leaves continue to pile up, Northeast Ohio cities are beginning their scheduled curbside pickup.
- Ward 3 - Nov. 4
- Ward 5 - Nov. 6
- Ward 10 - Nov. 8
- Ward 9 - Nov. 14
- Ward 2 - Nov. 18
- Ward 1 - Nov. 21
- Ward 8 - Nov. 25
- Ward 4 - Dec. 3
- Ward 6 - Dec. 7
- Ward 7 - Dec. 11
CLEVELAND
- Leaf collection started on Nov. 4 and will continue through Dec. 31, beginning in the city’s high leaf generation areas.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS
- Leaf pickup is intended to take place the day following residents’ regularly scheduled trash collection through Dec. 6.
CUYAHOGA FALLS
- Residents can check their schedule route on the city of Cuyahoga Falls website.
EUCLID
- Leaf collection started on Nov. 4 in neighborhoods north of Lakeshore Boulevard.
HUDSON
- Visit the city of Hudson’s leaf pickup app for estimated collection times.
LAKEWOOD
- Leaf collection started on Nov. 4 and will continue through Dec. 13. Residents can check the schedule on the city of Lakewood’s collections map.
MANSFIELD
- City crews will make a single pass by neighborhood residences beginning Nov. 4, depending on which zone residents live in. Leaves can also be dropped at Sterkel Park and the Mansfield Service Complex.
SHAKER HEIGHTS
- Leaf collection occurs approximately every two weeks between Oct. 15 and Dec. 15.
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS
- Leaf collection started on Nov. 4.
WILLARD
- Leaves will be collected daily, unless an emergency requires crews to be elsewhere.
This story will updated as more communities release their times for leaf collections.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.