Northeast Ohio radio station was 1st in the country to flip to holiday music

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s never too early for Christmas music, right?
Each year, holiday tunes just seem to be played earlier and earlier. Now, a Youngstown-area radio station is leading the Christmas music parade.
WWIZ, Christmas Z104, launched its holiday music season nearly a week before Halloween on Oct. 25, according to Cumulus radio officials.
“With everything going on in the Mahoning Valley and in the world these days, we felt we could all use a little more Christmas right now," Bill Kelly, vice president and market manager of Cumulus Youngstown, explained. "Playing Christmas music this early in the season will get our listeners in the Valley into the holiday spirit even more this year!”
A study from the Cleveland Clinic shows that people have mixed emotions about Christmas music being played so early. Those who have positive memories tend to welcome Christmas music before the traditional holiday season starts. Others cite holiday songs as a sign of mounting pressure and a stress creator.
Christmas Z104 will stick with the holiday music through Dec. 31.
