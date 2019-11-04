Northeast Ohio weather: Rain develops overnight, turning chilly late in the work week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Happy Monday to you! After an overcast start to the day, we’ve finally seen a little bit of sunshine breaking out. I do think clouds will thicken back up through the evening. It will also be chilly and blustery overnight. Temperatures will fall into the low 40s by dawn.
Rain showers will develop around midnight or so, especially south and east of Sandusky. Some of these will linger into tomorrow morning, mainly south and east of the Cleveland metro area. As the main area of rain moves out, a few lake effect rain showers will develop, mainly on the East Side of Cleveland.
Tuesday will also be a cold day. Temperatures will be in the 40s all day!
We’ll squeeze a dry, cool day in on Wednesday. Highs will only be in the low 50s.
After that, temperatures tumble!
Thursday’s high: 44°
Friday’s high: 39°
Saturday’s high: 43°
Sunday’s high: 49°
A wintry mix of rain and snow will be moving through on Thursday.
If you’re making plans to attend Sunday’s Browns game, plan for chilly, wet weather. We’ll only climb into the low 40s with cold rain showers around.
