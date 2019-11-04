Northeast Ohio Weather: Near 60 degrees today with clouds and wind

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A south wind bringing in milder air today. There is a cold front west of Chicago this morning. This front will cross our area early Tuesday morning. There is plenty of cloud cover out there. The clouds will thicken as the day wears on. It will be a windy day as a south wind is forecast to gust over 35 mph at times. This will spike temperatures into the upper 50′s to near 60 degrees this afternoon. Showers will be in the area tonight with the cold front. The rain isn’t expected to be heavy.