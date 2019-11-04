Popeye’s chicken sandwich is back and so are the long lines in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Sunday morning, the line outside Popeye’s on E. 70th Street and Carnegie Avenue wrapped around the block.
And inside, it was packed.
For over two months, people have been chomping at the bit to get their hands on the Popeye’s chicken sandwich.
After a successful run over the summer, the company announced it was sold out in August.
But earlier this week, Popeye’s announced that the chicken sandwich was back by popular demand, and folks around the county and here in Cleveland couldn’t be happier.
Many that we talked to said they didn’t mind the crowds.... It was all part of the experience.
