Social media is throwing gasoline on the former Browns Whitehead situation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -In less than 20 hours Cleveland Browns safety Jermaine Whitehead went from not only losing to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, but then losing his job on Monday.
Whitehead’s troubles started when he came off the field in Denver and took to social media to threaten media and fans who criticized his play.
By Monday morning the Cleveland Browns’ position on the matter was pretty clear, when the organization Tweeted out that Whitehead had been waived.
Social media reaction has been swift, with little to no support of Whitehead’s comments.
