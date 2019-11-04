1st female commander takes over Ohio Air National Guard’s 178th Wing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Air National Guard’s 178th Wing is marking a historic moment with the promotion of its first female commander.
Col. Kimberly Fitzgerald took over the leadership position of the 178th Wing from Col. Gregg Hesterman.
A change of command ceremony was held Sunday at the Springfield-Beckley Air National Guard Base.
Fitzgerald has served for 26 years and has logged more than 4,000 flight hour hours as a KC-135 navigator, a KC-135 pilot, MQ-1 Predator pilot and MQ-9 Reaper pilot.
“I’m excited that all the women that are in this wing can see that they have a path,” Fitzgerald said.
Hesterman will assume the position of the director of staff for the Ohio Air National Guard.
