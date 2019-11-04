Stark County Sheriff investigating after car shot up with mother, father & their 2 children inside

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a bullet was shot through a car and struck one of the family members inside.
At 11:16 a.m. on Sunday, deputies and Canton Police responded to the scene to the area of Cleveland Ave. NW and 44th St. NW for a report of a shooting.
On scene, deputies learned a bullet entered through the windshield and then struck 32-year-old Stephanie Imagiozza in the upper arm, according to the report.
The sheriff said her husband, Jonathan, along with their two young children were also in the car at the time of the shooting.
Jonathan and the children were uninjured in the shooting.
The mother was transported to Aultman Hospital by Plain Township Department with non-life threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office said investigators are looking for any information on a red Dodge Avenger RT with tinted windows, and a spoiler. They are also looking for an older model dark full size Chevy S.U.V. in the area of 44th St. NW and Harrison Ave. NW at approximately 11:15 a.m, which could be involved.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office, (330) 430-3800.
