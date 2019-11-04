Stash of psychedelic drugs seized during bust by Wickliffe police

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - Three people from Pennsylvania are in custody after being caught with various psychedelic drugs in Wickliffe.
According to police, an officer discovered more than two ounces of suspected “Molly,” or MDMA, as well as 74 doses of LSD, mushrooms, and a 25-pound tank of nitrous oxide while checking on a suspicious car parked in a Euclid Avenue parking lot.
All three occupants in the car were booked at the Wickliffe Jail on numerous drug charges.
