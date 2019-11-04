Traffic Alert: Cleveland roads close as Hollywood filming opens opportunities for the city’s exposure

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Filming will close down two stretches of road in Cleveland, including Detroit Avenue between West 65th and West 70th, a congested area on normal days.
"Traffic around here is usually a mess ordinarily," says George Costanzo, who works at Superelectric Pinball Parlor at Detroit and West 65th. "It's always great to have people filming movies here. People love that -- it brings money into the city, it brings interest into the city."
The Russo Brothers will shoot "Cherry," the true story of an opioid-addicted Iraq War Veteran who robs banks, choosing Pioneer Savings Bank across the street from Fount, a leather bag store that happens to be closed on Monday.
"Overall, it's a good positive and if people have to work around the traffic for a day, then that's okay," says Kaleigh Trowbridge, who works at Fount and lives in the neighborhood.
Some even say they'll try to get into the movie.
"I may try to bring them some ice cream and they can sneak me in a little part. I think that would be awesome," says Oliver Morneau, who manages Sweet Moses, an ice cream shop.
Meanwhile, Broadway between East 55th and McBride will close for the next three days as another shoot is in town for “Untitled Fred Hampton Project,” a Warner Brothers film about slain 60s Black Panther Fred Hampton.
The City of Cleveland Mayor’s Office of Communications announced the following road closures and detours:
The following road closure is scheduled for Monday, Nov.4 between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m.
- Detroit Avenue between W.65th Street and W.70th Street
See below for vehicular traffic detours:
- Traveling from the west: head south on W.74th Street to Franklin Boulevard, Franklin Boulevard to W.65th Street , north to Detroit Avenue
- Traveling from the east: head south on W.65th to Franklin Boulevard, Franklin Boulevard to W.74th Street, north to Detroit Avenue
The following road closure is scheduled from Monday Nov. 4 through Wednesday, Nov.6 between the times of 9 a.m. and 10 p.m.:
- Broadway Avenue between McBride Avenue and E.55th Street
Parking may be unavailable on the following streets:
- Broadway Avenue (both sides) between Barkwill Court and E.55th Street (for photography)
- Barkwill Avenue (both sides) between Doloff Road and Broadway Avenue (for equipment truck parking)
See below for vehicular detours:
- Vehicles can be rerouted via McBride Avenue to Doloff Road to E.55th Street and back to Broadway Avenue.
See below for RTA bus reroutes:
- Buses that travel on Broadway Avenue between McBride Avenue and E.55th Street will be rerouted via McBride Avenue to Doloff Road to E.55th Street and back to Broadway Avenue during filming days from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
