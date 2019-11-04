Former schools superintendent in Portage County pleads guilty to sexual battery and sexual imposition

WINDHAM, OH (WOIO) - The former superintendent of the Windham Exempted Village Schools pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of sexual battery and one count of sexual imposition.
Laura Amero was convicted of having sex with a Windham High School student and trying to have sex with a second high school student.
The first victim was assaulted between February 2017 and June 2017.
The second victim’s attempted assault happened in September 2015, May 2016, September 2016 and May 2017.
Amero resigned her position this past June.
Her sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.
