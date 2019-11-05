Canton husband pleads for help during 911 call after his wife is shot while riding in the car with their kids

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are looking for the gunman who opened fire in the middle of a busy intersection In broad daylight.
The victim’s husband pulled into a parking lot off Cleveland Avenue immediately after a bullet pierced the passenger side windshield and hit his wife.
Listening to his plea for help is unsettling.
He tells dispatchers they were sitting at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and 44th Street in Canton when his wife was hit by a stray bullet.
Their two little kids were right behind her in the back seat.
Kevin Johnson thought the shots were from a military burial at the cemetery across the street from his businesses.
He was surprised to learn they came from around Fisher’s parking lot.
Luckily, police say she is expected to be okay.
The stark County Sheriff’s Office says there are two vehicles they’re looking for in the case.
One is a red Dodge Avenger with tinted windows and a spoiler.
The other is a dark, full size Chevy SUV.
“I hope they can find the people that were shooting, and get them off the streets,” Johnson said.
If you have anu information on this crime, call the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800.
