Charlie Sheen’s Cleveland Indians baseball cap from ‘Major League’ is up for auction

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a movie that is close to the hearts of many Cleveland Indians fans.
Now, you can own a piece of history from “Major League.”
Lelands is auctioning off the Cleveland Indians baseball cap worn by Charlie Sheen’s character Ricky Vaughn, better known as “Wild Thing.”
The ball used by Sheen in the film’s last pitch is also up for bidding.
Opening bids for both of Sheen’s items were $1,000.
Other items on the auction block include a baseball signed by Babe Ruth, a multi-million dollar rare card collection, and Cleveland Browns memorabilia.
Bidding continues until Dec. 6.
