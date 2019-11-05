Cleveland’s former Catholic Bishop Richard Lennon laid to rest

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Catholic funeral is always solemn, a time-tested ritual of the faith.
Bishop Richard Lennon’s funeral was all of that.
The body of a dead person always greeted at the door of the church with the same words that greet a baby at Baptism.
“What does faith hold out to you? Eternal life. This is what we pray for today in this church for Richard Gerard Lennon,” repeated his longtime friend, Bishop Christopher Coyne.
There were also moments of humor, Coyne recalling when Lennon called him to tell him he was in failing health and was going to resign as Bishop of Cleveland the next day.
He asked a favor.
“I want you to preach at my funeral. Under one condition, no eulogy. I am not a saint nor do I want to be raised to sainthood. I said, ‘I agree. You’re no saint.’ To which he said, ‘So, you’ll preach at my funeral?’ ‘No,’ I said. 'I agree you’re no saint,” said Coyne to laughter of the crowd, which packed St. John Cathedral.
Humor aside, Coyne painted a vivid picture of Lennon's faith and obedience.
As a young priest, he was once sent to a parish with a notoriously hard to get along with pastor. Assistants lasted only months. Lennon lasted 10 years.
Coyne once asked him about it.
“I was sent there by the Archbishop and I served out of obedience. I am there for the people and not myself and I don’t pay any attention to the old jerk,” Lennon told him.
Coyne added that he actually didn’t say jerk, again drawing laughter.
After mass, the casket was brought to the mortuary chapel of the cathedral where Lennon will be entombed for a final prayer before burial by Bishop Nelson Perez.
“Grant him eternal rest, and let perpetual light shine upon him,” prayed Perez.
