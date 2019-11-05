Driver passes stopped Rocky River school bus, narrowly misses student (video)

By Chris Anderson | November 5, 2019 at 11:20 AM EST - Updated November 5 at 11:23 AM

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman ignored the school bus stop arms and a crossing guard’s commands as a student crossed the street in Rocky River.

The Oct. 30 incident was caught on the bus’ camera system.

According to police, 27-year-old Cali Lynch passed the stopped school bus and nearly hit the crossing guard who was guiding a child across the street.

Bus drivers nearby were able to block Lynch’s Range Rover in until police arrived. She was cited for reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

