Driver passes stopped Rocky River school bus, narrowly misses student (video)

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman ignored the school bus stop arms and a crossing guard’s commands as a student crossed the street in Rocky River.
The Oct. 30 incident was caught on the bus’ camera system.
According to police, 27-year-old Cali Lynch passed the stopped school bus and nearly hit the crossing guard who was guiding a child across the street.
Bus drivers nearby were able to block Lynch’s Range Rover in until police arrived. She was cited for reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
