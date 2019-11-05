First look inside $95M The Beacon apartments in downtown Cleveland (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Beacon in downtown Cleveland took two years to build on the corner of Euclid Avenue and East 6th Street with a price tag of $95 million.
Wednesday will be the official ribbon cutting, but today members of Stark Enterprises gave 19 News the first exclusive look inside.
“It’s the first residential high rise building in the central business district since 1974, so it’s really exciting to be able to change the Cleveland skyline,” Danielle Gross of Stark Enterprises said.
There are 187 one and two bedroom apartments that start at $1,700 and $2,700 a month, respectively.
The building includes amenities that are pulling empty-nesters and and young professionals into downtown living, like a rooftop dog park, gym and yoga studio, 29th floor Sky Lounge and three restaurants.
Those who step into the lobby are greeted by a smell--designed just for The Beacon--piped-in to make you feel welcome.
The building is completely secure, including the parking garage, and is so inclusive residents wouldn’t have to leave the building, in harsh Cleveland winters, if they didn’t want to.
“When you’re living in downtown that’s something that’s important to a lot of people. To be able to park your car in the garage, go up to your apartment, go to the gym and not have to step outside your door,” Gross said.
The show stopper was the 29th floor at the rooftop Sky Lounge for residents only.
There aren’t enough letters on a keyboard to describe the nearly 300-degree view that stretches from the lake, to all three stadiums, and then some.
The apartments were designed with open concepts, which include super modern features and floor-to-ceiling windows.
The Beacon is located at a parking garage you’ve you’ve probably driven past for years.
The parking garage at 545 Euclid Ave. was built in the early 2000s with the idea of constructing a building on top of it at some point, but that developer ran out of money.
It wasn’t until the downtown resurgence that developer Stark Enterprises moved in and felt it was the right time to complete the project.
At the end of 2018 there were 17,500 residents living in downtown Cleveland, according to the Downtown Cleveland Alliance (DCA).
With the addition of The Beacon, and a couple of other properties, downtown is well on its way of reaching 20,000 residents by 2020, which is the magic number.
“Reaching 20,000 residents is an important milestone for attracting more retail amenities to a downtown,” according to Michael Deemer, the executive vice president of business development for the DCA. “Downtown Cleveland will reach this milestone in 2020, just as Historic Euclid Avenue between Public Square and Playhouse Square becomes the central business’s district’s most complete street and attractive retail opportunity.”
